Marcos okays Sara’s DepEd projects

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved three priority projects, including Vice President Sara Duterte’s basic education development plan and the so-called MATATAG agenda, Malacañang said on Friday.

The President approved the projects during his meeting with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Thursday.

Duterte has been at loggerheads with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who came out in a television interview to say she did not like that the Vice President laughed when her father called the President “bangag” or drug-addled.

“The (NEDA) board approves the adoption of the Basic Education Development Plan 2023 and MATATAG Agenda as a national policy and plan for basic education,” Marcos, who also chairs the NEDA Board, said in the meeting.

In a separate post on Facebook, the President said: “The adoption of the BEDP 2030 and MATATAG Agenda promises to enhance educational access and quality, preparing our learners for success in a global environment.”

The MATATAG Agenda consists of four essential elements: Making the curriculum relevant; Accelerating the provision of basic education facilities and services; Taking good care of learners by fostering well-being, inclusive education, and a positive learning atmosphere; and Supporting teachers to enhance their teaching capabilities.

According to the NEDA Board, DepEd’s BEDP 2030 and the MATATAG Agenda support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 on education and align with AmBisyon Natin 2040 and the Philippine Development Plan for 2023-2028.

Apart from Duterte’s projects, Marcos also approved the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Cancer Center Public-Private Partnership Project and NEDA Board-Investment Coordination Committee Guidelines on the Review and Approval of National PPP Proposals.