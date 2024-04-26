Marcos admin records lower crime rate vs previous admin

The country's crime rate under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declined during its first 21 months compared to the same period during the previous administration, Malacañang said on Friday.

Citing a Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) report, Malacañang said that the Philippine National Police (PNP) had achieved "significant success" in reducing crime rate, crime clearance, and solution efficiency.

The study said that the country's peace and order situation has improved, with an index crime volume of far lower numbers from 196,519 from 1 July 2016 to 21 April 2018 to 71,544 from 1 July 2022 to 21 April 2024.

"Average monthly crime rate also decreased for the same periods, respectively from 21.92 to 15.04. Focus crimes such as theft, physical injury, robbery, rape, murder, carnapping, and homicide also decreased from 196,420 to 71,133 or 63.79 percent decrease," Malacañang said.

"Non-index crime volume also decreased from 345,398 from 1 July 2016 to 21 April 2018 to 300,257 from 1 July 2022 to 21 April 2024," Malacañang added.

The PNP also recorded 82.69 percent of total crime solution efficiency from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2024, which is 0.62 percent higher than the figures reported from October 2021 to December 2022.

In terms of the index crime volume, the PNP recorded 48,587 cases from January 2023 to 24 March, which is 4,240 or 8.02 percent lower than the 52,827 cases recorded from October 2021 to December 2022.

The non-index crime, on the other hand, was recorded at 202,377 from January 2023 to March 2024, which is 11,546 or 5.37 percent lower than the 214,923 recorded cases from October 2021 to December 2022.

DILG has credited the sustained crime prevention programs, public safety initiatives and convergent efforts of the DILG and the PNP to prevent crimes and protect the citizenry.