Marcos admin records lower crime rate

The crime rate under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declined during its first 21 months compared to the same period during the previous administration, Malacañang said on Friday.

Citing a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) report, Malacañang said the Philippine National Police (PNP) had achieved “significant success” in lowering the crime rate, in crime clearance, and in solution efficiency.

The study said the peace and order situation in the country had improved, with an index crime volume of far lower numbers — from 196,519 between 1 July 2016 and 21 April 2018 to 71,544 between 1 July 2022 and 21 April 2024.

“The average monthly crime rate also decreased for the same periods, from 21.92 to 15.04, respectively. Focus crimes such as theft, physical injury, robbery, rape, murder, carnapping, and homicide also went down from 196,420 to 71,133, or 63.79 percent,” Malacañang said.

“The non-index crime volume also decreased from 345,398 between 1 July 2016 and 21 April 2018 to 300,257 between 1 July 2022 and 21 April 2024,” the Palace added.

The PNP recorded an 82.69-percent total crime solution efficiency from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2024, which was 0.62-percent higher than the figures reported from October 2021 to December 2022.

In terms of the index crime volume, the PNP recorded 48,587 cases from January 2023 to March 2024, which was 4,240 cases or 8.02-percent lower than the 52,827 cases recorded from October 2021 to December 2022.

For non-index crimes, there were 202,377 recorded from January 2023 to March 2024, which was 11,546 cases or 5.37 percent lower than the 214,923 cases recorded from October 2021 to December 2022.

The DILG credited the sustained crime prevention programs, public safety initiatives, and the convergent efforts of the DILG and PNP to prevent crimes and protect the citizenry.