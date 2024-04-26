Landco Pacific Corporation receives accolades from the Global Economics Awards

Landco Pacific Corporation, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) helmed by chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, has received accolades at the 2023 Global Economics Awards recently held in Bangkok.

In its citation, Global Economic Awards named Landco Pacific Corporation as the Best Leisure Real Estate (Resort Estate) Developer of the Year. In the leadership category, Landco chief executive officer Erickson Y. Manzano was recognized for his Outstanding Contribution Towards Sustainability in Real Estate Development.

“We are thankful for The Global Economics Awards for recognizing our sustained efforts in developing distinctive leisure concepts particularly the BeachTowns in Batangas to cater to the modern lifestyle of Filipino families as we promote tourism in the destination and champion sustainability,” stated Manzano.

“Sustainability is embedded in our corporate DNA not because we have to, but because it’s the right thing to do. These awards energize us to continue ramping up the sustainability initiatives in our developments to leave a lasting and sustainable legacy for future generations and for other players in the real estate industry to emulate,” Manzano affirmed.

The annual Global Economics Awards is produced by The Global Economics, UK’s premium business and finance magazine for banking, finance, technology, utility and real estate. The awards identify business enterprises that put their hard work into fostering the best work culture towards their regional and global economies.

Landco is recognized for its latest development of BeachTowns that offer master-planned and mixed-use communities; unique and sought-after resort amenities; and sustainable features. These developments ensure the realization of the evolving dreams of modern Filipino families and at the same time promote tourism and champion sustainability.

Creating long-term sustainable value for its developments of BeachTowns in Batangas, the 15-hectare CaSoBe and 23-hectare Club Laiya are both LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) registered with double-piping system for water recycling measures – the first in the Resort Estates, and The Spinnaker, the beachfront condominium set to rise as an architectural landmark that resembles the headsail of a yacht at Club Laiya. Permeable and scenic tree-lined walkways and bike lanes in these Resort Estates help reduce carbon footprint.

Landco also implements long-term Corporate Social Responsibility program with the Adopt-a-Scholar program in partnership with Batangas State University and local public high schools. This program aims to help provide financial aid for a four-year Hospitality course of selected underprivileged youth within the vicinity of Landco BeachTowns in Calatagan and Laiya, San Juan, Batangas.

For more information about Landco Pacific Corporation and its Resort Estates Club Laiya, visit their website or Facebook page.