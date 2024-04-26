La Salle grads ace civil engineering licensure exam

Two civil engineering graduates from De La Salle University-Manila garnered the highest rating among examinees in the April 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination, according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Ryan Sylvester Sy Chan and Cedric Jerome Carlos Donguines both gained a percentage rating of 94.30, the highest among 6,680 who successfully passed the exams.

De La Salle University-Manila also emerged as the top-performing school with a 90.32 percent passing rate, with 84 of 93 students passing the examination.

In an interview, Donguines said it was really his goal to get the number one spot in the exam.

“I always pray that even before the start of my review,” the 23-year-old graduate from Tondo, Manila told this reporter in an interview via Facebook Messenger.

Donguines said he had been busy with his thesis and on-the-job training for over a year before he started to review last November 2023.