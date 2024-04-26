WORLD

Kyiv hospitals evacuate amidst strike fears

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday announced the evacuation of two hospitals due to fear of Russian attacks.

"The city urgently begins evacuating two hospitals... because a video is widely circulated online, actually announcing an enemy attack on these medical facilities," the city administration said.

The video in question claims that the buildings host military personnel, alleging this would make it a legitimate military target. 

"This is an absolute lie and provocation of the enemy, trying to use this to strike the social infrastructure of the capital," the administration said on Telegram. 

One of the facilities, located on the capital's Bogatyrska street, is a children's hospital, according to the administration. 

"Kyiv authorities are now doing everything possible to move patients and doctors to other medical facilities in the capital," it said. 

