Kim Chiu surprises Paulo Avelino at ‘Elevator’ movie premiere

Fans were more than excited to see Kim Chiu walking on the red carpet for the movie Elevator starring Paulo Avelino (who also costars with Kim in a teleserye project). We followed Kim to get an exclusive personal message for Paulo and here’s what she told us.

“Salamat sa suporta ng fans syempre support lang nandito kami lahat buong Secretary Kim’family supporting our boss BMC (Thank you for the fan’s support. We’re just here to support , all of us, the entire ‘Secretary Kim’ family, supporting our boss BMC (Paulo’s role in the series),” Kim said.

Paulo and movie leading lady Kylie Versoza walked down the red carpet and in our chat with Paulo, she gave a thank you message for Kim.

“Yes nandito si Kim and the whole staff ng serye namin to support maraming salamat Kim and to everyone,” Paulo said.

Elevator is directed by Philip King under Viva Entertainment. Set in a high-class hotel, resort and casino development, the characters, Jared (Paulo) and Bettina (Kylie), dream of a better future for themselves and their families in a foreign land. Their seemingly impossible love story begins and brews within the confines of an elevator and the time it takes to reach the top floor of the hotel. Unfortunately, their romance is cut short when the realities of their lives catch up with them. Jared and Bettina are the sole breadwinners of their families and to complicate matters, Bettina’s married lover is Jared’s prospective business investor. With so many shackles that bind them, both are faced with sacrificing their love and happiness with each other for the sake of the people that rely on them.