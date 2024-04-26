Is tattoo a taboo?

Tattoos are often viewed as taboo in conservative societies like the Philippines, as they are commonly linked to notions of rebellion, aggression, and criminal activity, perpetuating the negative stereotypes.

The Philippine National Police’s recent pronouncement banning tattoos in its ranks has sparked a debate on what tattoos genuinely represent. Do they signal unprofessionalism? Do they define a person’s character?

For lawmakers in the House of Representatives, the PNP should ditch its unfounded Memorandum Circular 2024-023. This circular mandates policemen to disclose and remove visible tattoos from their bodies within three months. The lawmakers argue that ink should not determine a person’s character or ability to serve.

Neither Republic Act 6975 nor Republic Act No. 6713 — the laws that established the PNP and set the ethical standards for public officials and employees — mention tattoos, Manila Rep. Joel Chua pointed out.

Bukidnon Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores joined in criticizing the PNP’s tattoo policy for both current and prospective police officers, denouncing it as discriminatory.

Using tattoos as a measure of moral conduct or mental fitness does not augur well for the human rights lawyer, who emphasized that tattoos are a form of personal expression and should not be used to judge individuals.

From once being taboo, tattoos have hit the mainstream like never before. Data from gitnux.org showed that as of 2020, more than 225 million people worldwide proudly wear tattoos. Interestingly, close to 60 percent are women and 41 percent are men who embrace tattoos as a form of self-expression.

Tattoos are a timeless art form that spans cultures. Some see them as a civil right, while others view them as a personal choice.

In many countries, individuals have the right to decide about their own bodies, including getting tattoos. This can be seen as a form of freedom of expression and a way for individuals to assert their autonomy and identity. Tattoos can hold deep personal significance and can be a means of celebrating one’s heritage, beliefs, or experiences.

However, there are situations where tattoos may be restricted, like in workplaces with strict rules. Some argue that it’s not about civil rights but professionalism and safety.

It seems like everyone — from teens to yuppies, doctors, lawyers, artists, athletes, and even our beloved celebrities — is proudly sporting ink. They’ve all agreed that a bit of body art never hurt anybody.

Apo Whang-Od, the 107-year-old Filipino tattoo artist and cultural icon known as the last mambabatok (Kalinga tattooist) from the tribe of Butbut in Buscalan, Kalinga, was quoted as saying in an interview, “I’ll only stop when I can no longer see, so I can continue to give people the mark of Buscalan, the mark of Kalinga.”

Ultimately, whether tattoos are a civil right or not is a subjective matter influenced by culture, society, and laws. Before getting inked, it’s crucial to consider how tattoos could impact you in different scenarios.

No body is off limits except for those of police personnel and aspirants. For now, you write your stories in your heart, not on your skin.