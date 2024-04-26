Hotel101-Niseko set to be Japan’s first CASBEE-rated hotel

Hotel101-Niseko is set to become the first hotel in the entirety of Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan, to secure a Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE) rating for upholding sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

On 19 April, Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. (“Hotel101 Global”), in partnership with esteemed engineering firms Kamita Sekkei and Technocrew, along with the contractor Iwata Chizaki Inc. for the Hotel101-Niseko project, reaffirmed its dedication to achieving eco-efficient operational standards.

Hotel101 Global chief executive officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini emphasized the importance of sustainability in building their hotels as well as their daily operations.

“We believe that sustainability is a core aspect of the Hotel101 brand, which will enable it to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By integrating a sustainable mindset in the way that we build our hotels as well as sustainable practices in our day-to-day hotel operations,” Yulo-Luccini said.

“We protect the environment, appeal to the new generation of eco-conscious guests and reduce operational costs which helps ensure the long-term viability of Hotel101,” she added.

With Hotel101-Niseko securing the CASBEE rating, it sets a precedent for sustainability in Japan’s northernmost prefecture.

“In extraordinary environments such as the height of winter in Hokkaido, it is not an easy endeavor to achieve a green rating and we are proud to announce that Hotel101-Niseko is set to be the first CASBEE-rated hotel in Niseko,” she said.