Hotel101-Niseko set to be Japan’s first CASBEE-rated hotel

Hotel101-Niseko is set to become the first hotel in the entirety of Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan, to secure a Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE) rating for upholding sustainability and eco-friendly practices.
On 19 April, Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. (“Hotel101 Global”), in partnership with esteemed engineering firms Kamita Sekkei and Technocrew, along with the contractor Iwata Chizaki Inc. for the Hotel101-Niseko project, reaffirmed its dedication to achieving eco-efficient operational standards.
Hotel101 Global chief executive officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini emphasized the importance of sustainability in building their hotels as well as their daily operations.
“We believe that sustainability is a core aspect of the Hotel101 brand, which will enable it to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By integrating a sustainable mindset in the way that we build our hotels as well as sustainable practices in our day-to-day hotel operations,” Yulo-Luccini said.
“We protect the environment, appeal to the new generation of eco-conscious guests and reduce operational costs which helps ensure the long-term viability of Hotel101,” she added.
With Hotel101-Niseko securing the CASBEE rating, it sets a precedent for sustainability in Japan’s northernmost prefecture.
“In extraordinary environments such as the height of winter in Hokkaido, it is not an easy endeavor to achieve a green rating and we are proud to announce that Hotel101-Niseko is set to be the first CASBEE-rated hotel in Niseko,” she said.
The CASBEE rating also highlights Hotel101-Niseko’s position as a role model of green hospitality solutions and environmental considerations, ensuring that the popular tourist spot is not compromised by the increasing economic activity.
With Hokkaido’s charm as a premier tourist destination all year round, it’s essential to choose the perfect accommodation that will enhance travelers’ overall experience — and this is Hotel101-Niseko’s longstanding commitment to integrating environmentally responsible practices through sustainable operations and green-inspired architecture.
DoubleDragon chairman Edgar Injap Sia II is optimistic that Hotel101-Niseko is set to become the top hotel destination for local and international tourists visiting Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan.
“With the upcoming bullet train straight from Tokyo to Niseko, we see the 482-room Hotel101-Niseko project, which is set to become one of the largest hotels in Niseko, to soon become the top of mind hotel destination for both the local domestic Japanese and overseas tourists visiting Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan,” the DoubleDragon chairman said.