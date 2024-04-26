Ginebra seeks playoff entry

Games today:

(Caloocan Sports Complex)

3:00 p.m. — Blackwater vs NorthPort

(Aquilino Pimentel Jr. International Convention Center)

6:15 p.m. — Converge vs Ginebra

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel seeks to formalize its entry to the playoffs when it battles also-ran Converge in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup today at the Aquilino Pimentel Jr. International Convention Center in Cagayan de Oro.

Game time is at 6:15 p.m. following the battle of skidding teams Blackwater and NorthPort at the Caloocan Sports Complex at 3 p.m.

Already with a foothold into the next round, the hot-streaking Kings only need one more victory to join defending champion San Miguel Beer in the quarterfinals. A win will also boost Ginebra’s chances of securing one of the two twice-to-beat advantages in the playoffs.

The Kings have been on a roll since the return of top guard Scottie Thompson after missing their first six games due to lingering back problems, winning three in a row for a 6-3 win-loss record.

Ginebra will also get to test its newest weapon in slamdunk champion David Murrell, whom it acquired last Thursday off waiver.

The former Magnolia player will plug the depleted wing of the Gin Kings following the left calf injury suffered by Jamie Malonzo on 14 April that would sideline him for at least two months.

Although fancied to get past the FiberXers behind a winning run, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone remains wary of Converge especially after it snapped an eight-game losing skid.