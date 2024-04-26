Gilas Women in World Cup Pre-Qualifiers with Brazil, Hungary, Senegal

Gilas Women is sorted in Group C with Brazil, Hungary and Senegal for the upcoming 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Kigali from 19 to 25 August.

The Philippines needs to make it to the top two of the group to make it to the semifinal to face the best two teams in Group D, which is composed of host Rwanda, Lebanon, Great Britain and Argentina.

Only the champions of the pre-qualifiers will join the 22 teams, determined by their results in the Continental Cups, in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in Berlin from 4 to 13 September.