Get that Spanish summer vibe

Manila’s youthful crowd got a vibrant dose of Spanish flair at the recent reveal of two brands’ summer collections.
First came Springfield, a global, authentic, inclusive, active and contemporary lifestyle brand rooted in iconic garments with a strong base in sustainability.
This season, the Icons Collection focuses on minimalist, clean looks alongside washed-effect designs. These are classic wardrobe staples that will never go out of style for the Springfield Man.
With boho, Parisian and chic flair, the Springfield Woman walks under sunshine in dresses that evoke the brand’s natural, feminine and romantic style.
For the second part of a fashion presentation, Women’s Secret — a brand is globally recognized for its mastery in the art of creating exceptional undergarments -— unveiled its latest collection of lingerie, loungewear and accessories.
Its “Hibiscus” capsule is inspired by the enchanting flower of the same name. The collection blooms with elegance, featuring captivating prints in creamy whites and bold blacks, alongside classic sailor motifs and soft pastel hues like sunshine yellow and dreamy nude.
What truly distinguishes this collection is the use of cut-out patterns on swimsuits and dresses, as well as cool straps and daring forms that redefine contemporary beach style. From bikinis with enticing cut-outs to swimsuits that exude confidence, each piece is designed to make a statement.
For accessories, every woman can complete her appearance with matching sarongs, which instantly elevate any outfit and provide countless options for sophisticated summer dressing.
Another collection, the Mediterranean, is all about boho and feminine spirit. The orange hue predominates, as well as details such as straps with knots and tortoise beads or pieces in matte gold, touches of shiny fabric, smock stitch and multi-strips and strategic cut-outs. Matching the most beautiful beachwear: camisoles and dresses that are real seasonal crushes.
The Springfield and Women’s Secret collections were unveiled at One Ayala Mall, where the brands recently opened their latest stores.