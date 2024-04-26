Get that Spanish summer vibe

Manila’s youthful crowd got a vibrant dose of Spanish flair at the recent reveal of two brands’ summer collections.

First came Springfield, a global, authentic, inclusive, active and contemporary lifestyle brand rooted in iconic garments with a strong base in sustainability.

This season, the Icons Collection focuses on minimalist, clean looks alongside washed-effect designs. These are classic wardrobe staples that will never go out of style for the Springfield Man.

With boho, Parisian and chic flair, the Springfield Woman walks under sunshine in dresses that evoke the brand’s natural, feminine and romantic style.

For the second part of a fashion presentation, Women’s Secret — a brand is globally recognized for its mastery in the art of creating exceptional undergarments -— unveiled its latest collection of lingerie, loungewear and accessories.

Its “Hibiscus” capsule is inspired by the enchanting flower of the same name. The collection blooms with elegance, featuring captivating prints in creamy whites and bold blacks, alongside classic sailor motifs and soft pastel hues like sunshine yellow and dreamy nude.