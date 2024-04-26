Gesmundo discusses judicial reforms with Bohol judges

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, met with Bohol’s first- and second-level court judges on April 25 in Panglao to discuss judicial reforms and address their concerns.

Associate Justices Ramon Paul L. Hernando and Samuel H. Gaerlan joined Gesmundo in the dialogue, which forms part of the High Court’s nationwide program to connect with judges in the provinces.

Gesmundo outlined the SC’s reform initiatives under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI). He emphasized the plan’s focus on using innovation to improve efficiency in judicial processes, ultimately aiming to increase public access to justice.

A key reform discussed was the establishment of the Office of the Regional Court Manager (ORCM). The new office aims to decentralize and improve administrative services for lower courts by setting up regional offices throughout the Philippines.

By handling administrative concerns, the ORCM will free up judges to focus on case decisions, leading to a smoother court process and faster delivery of justice. The IPDO is currently piloting the ORCM program in Davao City.

The dialogue aligns with the SPJI’s goal of addressing the needs of the Court’s internal stakeholders, particularly judges and court personnel nationwide.

Deputy Court Administrator Jenny Lind R. Aldecoa and Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae L. Ting were also present at the meeting.

Judges from various courts in Bohol attended, including those from the Regional Trial Courts, Municipal Trial Courts in Cities, Municipal Trial Courts, and Municipal Circuit Trial Courts.