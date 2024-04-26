Gentle Giants standing tall at home

Cebu FC has to protect its home turf if it wants to win the Philippines Football League (PFL) title.

Gentle Giants center back Goktug Demiroglu said they have to be at their best and take full advantage of the support of their home crowd whenever they play at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

After all, compared to other teams who will play at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila, the Gentle Giants have the advantage as they will hold 12 of their next 14 matches at the 550-seater stadium in Cebu City, giving them a solid boost from the local crowd.

“Our next games will be played in our home court in Cebu so being there gives us an advantage and confidence,” said Demiroglu, whose squad is in fourth place after winning its first two games with a +10-goal difference.

“We will be winning our next matches. There’s no other option for us.”

The Gentle Giants opened their PFL campaign at home with a 4-0 win over Loyola FC last 6 April.

Their 7-1 win over Tuloy FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium and upcoming match with defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo at the Iloilo Sports Complex are the only times that they will play outside Cebu.

Still, the Turkish booter said they need to be ready as they emerged second last year after a 15-6-1 win-draw-loss record.

“We will play every match as if it were our last with our winning mentality,” Demiroglu said.