Fulfilling outdoor activities at Davao’s latest urban hub

Maximize your summer opportunities and push your limits with various activities available in Northtown, Davao City.

Alsons Properties unveils Northtown, the company’s upcoming and growing community in Cabantian, Davao City.

Inside Northtown is Northtown Center, a mini-community where the village can easily access its goods and needs without further going out. Additionally, it ensures a safe, growing and secure society for its residents.

Ensuring the accessibility to their goods and services, Alsons Properties included CityMall Northtown. With this walkable establishment, foods from certain fast-food chains and child-friendly facilities and stores can be easily visited.