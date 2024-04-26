Fulfilling outdoor activities at Davao’s latest urban hub

Maximize your summer opportunities and push your limits with various activities available in Northtown, Davao City.
Alsons Properties unveils Northtown, the company’s upcoming and growing community in Cabantian, Davao City.
Inside Northtown is Northtown Center, a mini-community where the village can easily access its goods and needs without further going out. Additionally, it ensures a safe, growing and secure society for its residents.
Ensuring the accessibility to their goods and services, Alsons Properties included CityMall Northtown. With this walkable establishment, foods from certain fast-food chains and child-friendly facilities and stores can be easily visited.
Northtown residents won’t have to worry about green spaces as the village offers a lot of recreational areas for its residents, ensuring their physical health and mental well-being.
Currently, the booming village offers two hectares of open space for its residents who can exercise, bike, jog and even play organized sports.
Last 17 March, in partnership with Team Kwago, a local sports event organizer, they held a two obstacle course races in the urban hub. First was a 800-meter race for kids and teenagers, while for the main event, a four-kilometer race with 20 obstacles along the way.
The said race garnered over a hundred participants from Cagayan De Oro, General Santos City and even in Metro Manila.
The fun doesn’t end with the obstacle course and race as Northtown will held a festive food bazaars from 24 to 30 April and from 23 to 31 of May.
Behind the growing community of Northtown is Alsons Properties, a homegrown real estate developer in Davao City.