From Broadway and beyond: Lora Nicolas Olaes shines brightly with talent

“Starting (my musical career), I think in fifth-grade, I only did one workshop. I was always tapped to do theater numbers back then. I was the writer, the actor, I also did production and musical direction…after getting my degree in 2005 I flew to America, I decided to extend my stay to audition for AMDA in New York. I got in with a national scholarship. So, in the fall of 2006 is where everything started and the rest is history,” the seasoned actress said.

She also describes how fulfilling it was to be get booked for big roles later on, just like the prominent act, Miss Saigon. Lora pointed out that from then, work seems like a trip to Disneyland, everything is so joyous and top tier. The actress couldn’t fathom that she took the lead of the musical she aspired to be part of and sang when she was five years-old.

She also shared memories from her first rehearsals for the show, Lora sang her audition piece, “Your Daddy’s Son,” from the musical Ragtime in a Broadway-sized Theater, Camp Basic Theater, in New Jersey.

Reminiscent of her Miss Saigon Colorado one where she first met co-star Nigel Huckle, she addressed that the homecoming concert was such a timely event for a reunion. Later this month, the actress-producer reminds her partaking on a debut “A Homecoming Concert” that is catered to local musical goers in the country. Jam-packed and star-studded, the event will put on centerstage performances that are something theater geeks should not miss out watching.

“This is a reunion, a homecoming. It’s the reunion of us, three kabayans in New York.” When the currently showing Miss Saigon was mentioned, she also said that it should be celebrated. Filipino talents, especially highlighted on international stage will always be a win for the country and the direction of the industry in local scene, too.

“I’ll come home on my birthday to do this concert, I wanted to do a birthday cabaret anyway. If I were in New York now, that’s probably what La Ti Do NYC would do. Michael asked me if I wanted to do this concert with our friends, so, Chris was my Nigel when I’m doing Miss Saigon and I wanted to be part of this,” Lora said as she recalls saying yes to the full-realization of the Homecoming concert.

“We’ll make it fun,” she said. Promoting that everyone can expect the concert to be immersive and exciting in an intricate way than what typical shows do. A music haven, indeed, the much-awaited concert has a big variety of a lot of different things and elements.

The show welcomes a whopping three sections for all audiences, a VIP section of about 3,500 seats, a preferred seating of 2,500 and 2,000 general admission seats. Check out the Homecoming concert happening this 29 April, 7:30 pm at 19 East in Sucat, Muntinlupa. Get a chance to see Lora Nicholas Olaes, Don Michael Mendoza and more, tickets available via ticketworld.com.ph.