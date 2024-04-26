Fighting poverty

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s (PBBM) anti-poverty programs are firmly in place, although they are not discussed much in the media. In a way, this is good; it keeps the programs from losing their focus. These programs were among his promises during his campaign, which won him the elections. Based on a recent survey, he has delivered — and continues to deliver — on those promises.

According to Speaker Martin Romualdez, a recent survey showing a notable decrease in self-rated poverty and hunger among Filipino families clearly indicates that the President’s anti-poverty programs and efforts are effectively reaching and improving the lives of Filipinos.

Self-rated poverty in the country is at 42 percent, as opposed to 45 percent earlier. In terms of self-rated hunger, the survey found that around 11 percent, or an estimated 2.9 million Filipino families, experienced involuntary hunger. Both are three percent lower compared to the last survey conducted at the close of 2023. The new figures represent the respondents’ sentiments during the first quarter of 2024.

The Speaker said these encouraging figures clearly underscore the fact that the administration’s overarching economic measures in general and its anti-poverty efforts in particular are effectively improving the lives of our people.

The executive branch’s efforts to fight poverty include the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation, the DoLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers, and other programs such as free college education, free health insurance, and the grant of direct cash subsidies.

In addition to the above directives, which come from PBBM himself, there are also agency-specific undertakings aimed at benefiting society’s less fortunate. DSWD has Walang Gutom 2027 (No Hunger in 2027), a Food Stamp Program whose implementation will be scaled up this July 2024 from 3,000 to 300,000 beneficiaries nationwide

These undertakings, in collaboration with local government units (LGUs), implement the Supplementary Feeding Program, which provides nutritious snacks and hot meals to augment the regular meals of children enrolled in supervised neighborhood play (SNP) and child development centers.

There is also an Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger, which prioritizes the implementation and monitoring of nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive programs designed to address food insecurity in the Philippines.

For its part, the House of Representatives, in a series of moves that complement the President’s anti-poverty programs, and in collaboration with national government agencies, has established and promoted programs such as the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair, the Cash and Rice Distributions program, the Start-up, Investment, Business Opportunity and Livelihood, and the Farmers Assistance for Recovery and Modernization programs.

Those involved in fighting poverty do not serve the people just so they can be the talk of the town or so their activities can be picked up by social media and go viral. However, once in a while, and to take a break from all the negativity being purveyed around, it would not hurt to share the programs with all Filipinos for their appreciation.

The programs provide hope for the less fortunate and send a message to taxpayers that the government is using their financial contributions and support wisely.

This is not meant to send the message that, having begun these initiatives, the government’s job is finished. No, it is actually never finished, especially when it comes to fighting poverty.

Poverty is not just about having a low income; it encompasses other aspects as well, such as no access to healthcare, lack of education, absence of clean water, and so forth. Taking these aspects into account gives us a sense that there are really so many more problems to fix and that it is a great thing we have a government that is trying to fight poverty with sincerity and from all angles.

We, the ordinary people, must help when and where we can.

In the meantime, kudos to the Government, and may its programs succeed.