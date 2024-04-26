Eala tickled pink by latest success

More than the titles and the accolades, Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala wants to leave a lasting impact on Philippine sports.

Eala, 18, told The National that she wants to be an inspiration to the younger generation just like how eight-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz are in the country.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate recently defeated World No. 41 Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in the Round of 128 of the WTA Madrid Open last Tuesday at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium in Madrid for her biggest career victory.

“I think the Filipinos they’re very hungry to see other Filipinos excel, and I’m also like that. When other athletes and other Filipinos excel, we get very excited, because you don’t see it very often. And I’m really happy to bring that pride and to be able to be a part of that,” Eala said.

“Of course, the biggest one is Manny Pacquiao. Ever since I was a little girl, when he would have fights, it was like a holiday in the Philippines. The families they get together, they watch the fights.”

“And of course, Hidilyn Diaz; she was an Olympic gold medalist. So we have so many people to look up to in the Philippines and a really great community. Last time I was in the Asian Games, I met all of these Filipino athletes that have very special stories and very unique to each one, so I think it’s really inspiring.”

So far, Eala has already reached big milestones even at a tender age.

First, she is the only Filipino tennis player to clinch three Junior Grand Slam titles after bagging the 2020 Australia Open doubles trophy with Priska Nugroho of Indonesia, the 2021 French Open doubles championship with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia and the 2022 US Open singles trophy.

She also has seven championships, four in the singles and three in the doubles, since becoming a professional tennis player in 2020 and taking bronze medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in 2022 and in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023.