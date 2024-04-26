DSWD reaffirms commitment vs sexual abuse, exploitation of children

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combat sexual abuse and exploitation of children following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to intensify the government's efforts in addressing the issue.

"We recognize the urgency of the President's call, and we are fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our children from any form of sexual abuse and exploitation," said DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson.

President Marcos issued the directive to concerned agencies during a sectoral meeting in Malacañang on Wednesday, 24 April.

"As the lead social protection agency, the DSWD offers a menu of services and programs to protect these victim-survivors, help them in their recovery, and guide them in their reintegration in their respective communities," Dumlao pointed out.

DSWD social workers provide psychosocial intervention and counseling, upon rescue, to victims and survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation, before they are given center-based or community-based programs, according to the DSWD spokesperson.

Among the center-based programs offered to victim-survivors are social, home life skills, educational, psychosocial counseling intervention, health, economic productivity, recreational, dental/medical, and spiritual.

For community-based programs, the DSWD has Project COPE or Creating Opportunities and Positive Environment for sexual abuse victim-survivors, their families, and communities.

Dumlao stressed that the agency will continue working with the member agencies of the National Coordinating Center Against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM) which was established in 2023.

"Through concerted efforts and cooperation among government agencies, civil society organizations, and the community, we will work tirelessly to put an end to child sexual abuse and exploitation," the DSWD spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, 24 April, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian attended the sectoral meeting in Malacanang and presented the agency's innovation and plan in response to the call for intensified efforts against sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

These include the establishment of the NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM one-stop-shop processing center for victim-survivors of OSAEC and other related cases of children and the Protektahan, Alagaan, Gabayan, Suportahan at Akayin (PAGASA) ang mga Bata Program.

"The PAGASA program will aim to provide one-on-one case management of victim-survivors to ensure the provision and delivery of government services in various agencies," the DSWD spokesperson said.

Dumlao said the DSWD will also aim to improve its capacity to provide holistic intervention and prevention efforts to create a safer and more protective environment for the children that is free from sexual abuse and exploitation.