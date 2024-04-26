DOLE to offer over 200K job vacancies in Labor Day fair

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday said it will offer over 200,000 job vacancies on various Labor Day Fairs nationwide.

In a media briefing, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said there will be 95 job fair venues organized by 16 DOLE Regional Offices.

A total of 204,818 job vacancies will be up for grabs, with 2,441 employers participating.

The top industries include manufacturing (22,372), BPO (16,305), retail and sales (13,770), construction (9,125), accommodation and food service (5,971), financial and insurance activities (5,551), and transportation (2,627).

A total of 41,026 job vacancies will also be available for those who eye overseas employment, with 81 employers participating.

The top overseas vacancies include 5,049 for nurses in the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom; 2,688 for household workers in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE); 1,385 for cleaners in Saudi Arabia and UAE; 1,040 for waiters, waitresses, service crews and cooks in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.