DoLE promotes flexible work hours

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) is promoting flexible work arrangements in response to the country’s increasing temperatures.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, in a media briefing Friday, emphasized the importance of recognizing alternative working set-ups that can benefit workers.

“Advocate po [kami] ng flexible work arrangement pati yung tinatawag na work-from-home arrangement (We are advocates of flexible work arrangements, including the so-called work-from-home arrangement),” Laguesma said, recognizing that there are kinds of jobs that require workers to be physically present.

He said ensuring proper ventilation and insulation in working areas for those kinds of jobs is essential.

“For those who are physically present, we will increase DoLE’s assistance,” he said. We are among those who promote flexible work arrangements or compressed work weeks, but there needs to be a relationship and understanding between the workers and the investors.”

Assess workers’ needs

Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez also reminded employers to assess their workers’ needs amid the extreme heat experienced across the country.

“As a mandate, our employers must first assess the nature of work. What type of work do they do? Where is it being done? Outside or inside the factories?” Benavidez said in Filipino.

Benavidez added that employees who work in enclosed spaces should ensure proper ventilation and wear personal protective equipment.

He also underscored the importance of giving employees regular breaks and designating first aiders like nurses.

“All establishments must have at least a first aider. Depending on the number of employees, an employer or company must designate a nurse,” Benavidez added.

Meanwhile, Benavidez said those exposed to direct heat, such as construction workers, should be given longer breaks.

“When the sun is at its peak, they must work inside — no work outside. Usually, that is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.” he added. “We always remind those who work on the seas or on farms to wear the right protective equipment and maintain proper hydration.”