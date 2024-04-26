DOLE advocates for flexible work arrangement amid rising temp

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is advocating for flexible work arrangements amid the rising temperatures in the country.

In a media briefing, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they are recognizing alternative working arrangements that will be beneficial to workers.

"Advocate po [kami] ng flexible work arrangement pati yung tinatawag na work-from-home arrangement (We are advocates of flexible work arrangements, including the so-called work-from-home arrangement)," Laguesma said.

The official, however, recognized that there are kind of jobs that requires workers to be physically present.

For those kind of jobs, he said, it is important to ensure proper ventilation and insulation in working areas.

"Dun sa mga may pangangailangan sa physical presence, higit naming pag-iibayuhin yung assistance ng DOLE (For those that need physical presence, we will increase the assistance of DOLE)," Laguesma said.

"Kami po ay bahagi ng mga nagtataguyod ng flexible work arrangement or compressed work week man yan subalit kailangan may ugnayan at unawaan ang manggagawa at yung namumuhunan (We are part of those who promote flexible work arrangement or compressed work week, but there needs to be a relationship and understanding between the workers and the investors)," he added.

Asses workers' need

Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez also reminded employers to assess their workers' needs amid the extreme heat being experienced across the country.

"Bilang mandato, obligasyon ng ating employers, una i-assess yung nature ng trabaho ng isang manggagawa. Ano ang uri ng kanyang trabaho? Saan niya ba ito ginagawa? Sa labas o loob ng mga pagawaan? (As a mandate, an obligation of our employers is to first assess the nature of a worker's work. What type of work they do? Where it is being done? Outside or inside the factories?)" Benavidez said.

Those who are working in enclosed spaces, Benavidez continued, employees should ensure proper ventilation and wearing of personal protective equipment.

He also underscored the importance of giving employees regular breaks as well as designating first aiders, such as nurses.

"Lahat po ng establishment ay kailangang magkaroon at the minimum ng first aider. Depende po sa numero ng mga empleyado, ang isang employer o kumpanya ay kailangang mag-designate ng isang nurse (All establishments must have at least a first aider. Depending on the number of employees, an employer or company must designate a nurse)," Benavidez furthered.

Meanwhile, those who are exposed to direct heat, such as construction workers, Benavidez said they should be given longer breaks.

"Kapag tirik na tirik po ang araw [dapat] ay pinagtatrabaho po nila sa loob. Wala po munang trabaho sa labas. Usually po niyan between 10:00 [a.m.] to 2:00 [p.m.] (When the sun is at its peak, they must work inside. No work outside. Usually, that is between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)," he added.

"Sa mga nagtatrabaho naman po sa karagatan, sa sakahan, lagi po natin silang pinapaalalahanan na magsuot ng tamang protective equipment at lagi pong i-maintain yung proper hydration (For those who work in the seas, in the farm, we always remind them to wear the right protective equipment and to always maintain proper hydration)."