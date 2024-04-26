DMCI Homes completes final tower of Prisma Residences ahead of time

Prisma Residences stands tall and mighty as it completes the third and final building, a testament to leading developer DMCI Homes’ commitment to upholding excellence in delivering premium and outstanding residential projects on time.

On 20 April, the third final building, named Kiran, started accepting occupants, while the first two towers, Astra and Celeste, were already turned over to unit owners in April 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

Strategically located along Pasig Boulevard corner C.P. Garcia Avenue (C5 Road) in between Ortigas and BGC, Prisma Residence is a prime residential location for aspiring tenants who want to be within reach to bustling business districts while also having easy access to entertainment hubs, lifestyle amenities and attractions.

Moreover, it is designed to cater to the growing needs and demands of young and thriving professionals, individuals who want to start anew and families who are all about creating new memories while prioritizing career development and growth.

Prisma Residences offers a variety of bedroom units with spacious layouts, perfect for those who want to express their unique personality through home decor or entertain guests through intimate gatherings or special celebrations.