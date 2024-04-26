DMCI Homes completes final tower of Prisma Residences ahead of time

Prisma Residences stands tall and mighty as it completes the third and final building, a testament to leading developer DMCI Homes’ commitment to upholding excellence in delivering premium and outstanding residential projects on time.
On 20 April, the third final building, named Kiran, started accepting occupants, while the first two towers, Astra and Celeste, were already turned over to unit owners in April 2022 and April 2023, respectively.
Strategically located along Pasig Boulevard corner C.P. Garcia Avenue (C5 Road) in between Ortigas and BGC, Prisma Residence is a prime residential location for aspiring tenants who want to be within reach to bustling business districts while also having easy access to entertainment hubs, lifestyle amenities and attractions.
Moreover, it is designed to cater to the growing needs and demands of young and thriving professionals, individuals who want to start anew and families who are all about creating new memories while prioritizing career development and growth.
Prisma Residences offers a variety of bedroom units with spacious layouts, perfect for those who want to express their unique personality through home decor or entertain guests through intimate gatherings or special celebrations.
Apart from the spacious units, future residents can also offer resort-inspired amenities, which is DMCI Homes’ strongest asset when it comes to their residential buildings.
Known for its resort-inspired buildings spread across Metro Manila, Baguio, Boracay and Davao City, DMCI Homes offers amenities, such as a grand and luscious garden, open lounge, gazebos and a Sky Lounge. These spaces allow residents to take a quick break from the hustle and bustle of life and enjoy the scenic and breathtaking views of the city.
It also has an entertainment room and a fitness center, ideal for those who are seeking relaxation and recreation while in motion.
As Prisma Residences caters to the growing needs of professionals, this upcoming condominium for sale will also have a dedicated coworking facility that allows residents to comfortably finish their deliverables without the stress and hassle of finding the perfect work spot.
These premium features and enhancements will definitely capture a dream-like and resort-inspired life without being away from the city.