Director Philip King of ‘Elevator’ movie gives personal message to Paulo Avelino and Kylie Versoza

Elevator movie, screenwriter and director Philip King was more than happy as he witnessed the warm reception of fans and moviegoers present for the movie red carpet and advance screening that happened last 23 April. Direk Philip gave this personal message to his lead stars Paulo Avelino and Kylie Versoza who both played migrant workers in Singapore.

“To Paulo and Kylie, thank you so much for entrusting me with your talent, thank you for being with me the entire process, I hope this is not the last na magkaka trabaho tayo, I love you guys,” Philip said

There is more to the usual kilig love story in this movie according to Direk Philip who has spent more than a decade in the creative think tanks of ABSCBN teleseryes like Noah, Budoy, Juan Dela Cruz, Katorse, Kapitan Inggo and Sana Maulit Muli.

“There’s a love story to it but underneath that love story is the story of our migrant workers — so hopefully you will fall in love, you’ll be inspired and gaya ng isang scene dito sa movie ni Paulo and Kylie, pumasok sila sa elevator tumaya sila may akyat at baba pero tumaya sila at lumaban sa buhay,” he revealed

This is project is also close to his heart as some of the scenes are parallel to his personal family history.

“Yes ang lolo ko was a migrant (from China) nagpunta siya dito, established our family, nakaka inspire ang nga ganitong story the ups and downs of life, choices between love and career,” he added.

Philip King is a graduate of the prestigious Ateneo de Manila University, and a product of the premiere film foundation, MDAFI, under the renowned Filipino filmmaker, Marilou Diaz-Abaya.

Elevator is now showing in select cinemas.