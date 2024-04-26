DHSUD, Pasig seal partnership for in-city housing projects

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Friday said he and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, sealing a partnership under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

The MOU would pave the way for in-city housing projects for informal settler families (ISFs) and low-income earners in Pasig City.

“The highest percentage of ISFs are found here in Metro Manila, so pushing for the implementation of in-city projects is our priority. It would really have a huge positive impact on the lives of most of our kababayans wanting to have their own homes through the 4PH program,” Acuzar said.

During the signing, Mayor Sotto discussed the local government unit’s (LGU) initial plans for two housing projects intended for ISFs in the city.

“Initially, meron po kaming na-identify na dalawang project… kung saan meron tayong mga informal settler communities na gusto na rin nilang magkaroon ng pabahay program,” Mayor Sotto said, sharing that the LGU already had a dialogue with the target beneficiaries who expressed excitement over the idea of having their own homes.

He further expressed how the partnership between the national and local government agencies help a lot in swiftly addressing the country’s housing backlog, reaffirming his commitment to support the flagship housing program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Full support po kami sa 4PH program ng ating Presidente BBM… through the Secretary’s effort… Hindi naman ito talaga yung umpisa ng partnership natin kasi… we’ve been working with one another… sinasabi natin sa pagpirma dito (MOU) na tuloy na tuloy na yung mga proyekto natin sa ilalim ng 4PH,” the mayor said.

In his message, the Secretary expressed his gratitude for the partnership and excitement to learn from Pasig City’s innovative leadership and best practices which could also be shared with other LGUs. He likewise assured the city of the Department’s commitment and full support until the project’s completion.

“Taos-puso ang aking pasasalamat kay Mayor Vico sa pagkakataong makapaglingkod sa mga Pasigueno at matuto sa inyong best practices… tunay nga pong umaagos ang pag-asa sa inyong lungsod -- magiging parte na rin po kayo ng ating Pambansang Pabahay… asahan po ninyo na buong buo ang suporta ng ating pamahalaan at sasamahan namin ang lahat ng Pasigueño hanggang sa maisakatuparan natin ang pangarap ninyong magkaroon ng sariling tahanan na ligtas, disente at abot-kaya,” the housing czar said.