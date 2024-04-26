DHSUD, Pasig City seal housing deal

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar announced Friday that he and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto have formalized a partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This agreement, signed on Wednesday, falls under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program and aims to facilitate in-city housing projects for informal settler families (ISFs) and low-income earners in Pasig City.

“The highest percentage of ISFs are found here in Metro Manila, so pushing for the implementation of in-city projects is our priority. It would have a huge positive impact on most of our kababayans wanting to have their own homes through the 4PH program,” Acuzar said.

During the signing, Mayor Sotto discussed the local government unit’s (LGU) initial plans for two housing projects for ISFs in the city.

“Initially, we have identified two projects for informal settler communities interested in the housing program,” Mayor Sotto said, sharing that the LGU already had a dialogue with the target beneficiaries, who expressed excitement over having their own homes.

He shared how the partnership between the national and local government agencies helped in swiftly addressing the country’s housing backlog, reaffirming his commitment to support the flagship housing program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“We fully support the President’s 4PH program through the Secretary’s effort. This is not the start of the partnership. We’ve been working with one another. Through the MoU, all projects under the 4PH will be a continuing effort,” he said in Filipino.

Acuzar expressed his gratitude for the partnership and his excitement about learning from Pasig City’s innovative leadership and best practices, which could also be shared with other LGUs.

He assured Pasig City of DHSUD’s commitment and full support until the project’s completion.