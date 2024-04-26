Depleted Kings pick up Murrell

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel has plugged a hole in its thin wing spot after signing unrestricted free agent David Murrell off waivers, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) announced Thursday.

The Kings picked Murrell after the deadline for the other nine non-San Miguel Corporation teams to grab the reigning slam dunk champion from Magnolia lapsed by the end of office hours last Tuesday.

As per league rules, free agents cannot be picked directly by sister teams unless waived by the league’s other clubs.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Wednesday confirmed to the media that no team expressed interest in acquiring Murrell, making him free to sign with Ginebra, which has been plagued with injury in the No. 2 and 3 positions.

Murrell’s arrival will give the Kings a legitimate three-guy after Jamie Malonzo went down with a left calf injury after a slip in the waning seconds of their win against NorthPort last 14 April in the ongoing Philippine Cup, compounding their depleted wing spot.

Prior to Malonzo, Ginebra had also lost Aljon Mariano and Jeremiah Gray to ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

The Kings relegated Jared Dillinger to the unrestricted free agent with rights to salary (UFAWRS2RS) list to make room for Murrell.

Coach Tim Cone earlier hinted at making a couple of transactions to fill his roster as Ginebra, which holds a 6-3 win-loss record at solo third spot, heads into the quarterfinals.

“Again, it could be a free agent. It could be somebody that’s been released by another team,” Cone said.

The Gin Kings just recently saw the return of Scottie Thompson after missing their first six games due to lingering back issues.