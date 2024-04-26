DENR, Jollibee join forces for mangrove reforestation

DENR’s Project TRANSFORM and Jollibee Foods Corporation’s (JFC) Joy for Tomorrow program have merged to enhance mangrove reforestation and sustainability in communities where Jollibee is present.

The DENR and Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to solidify this partnership.

The MoU, a key initiative under the DENR’s Project TRANSFORM (Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multistakeholder Engagement) and the JFC’s Joy for Tomorrow, outlines a shared commitment to environmental improvement, community well-being, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the Philippines.

“The partnership will strengthen collaborations for a decarbonized and regenerative future, promote science-based risk assessment, sustain climate-smart leadership and governance, and scale up community initiatives on mangrove protection and management,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said.

She added: “Our shared goal in implementing this agreement is to produce empowered community members whose lives will be made better by lessons learned under this MoU and later enable them to sustain all these activities themselves.”

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a network of more than 1,500 stores in 17 countries.

Under the MoU, JFC and JGF will mobilize volunteer employees to work with DENR’s regional offices in implementing community-based mangrove protection and reforestation initiatives and collaborate with DENR on additional sustainable efforts.

JFC president and chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said the project aligns with the global company’s sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow.

“This is meaningful to us at JFC because we understand our bigger role beyond doing business. We’ve always believed in the power of making a positive impact not just for our company and people but also for the world we live in,” he said.

The MoU was signed by Loyzaga, Tanmantiong, and JGF Inc. president Ma. Gisela H. Tiongson in Makati City on 19 April.

Also present during the ceremonial signing were DENR Undersecretaries Augusto dela Pena, Marilou Erni and Carlos Primo David; head executive assistant Joaquin Loyzaga, Rochelle Gamboa, and Glenn Diwa; Atty. Raul Academia, JCF vice president and head for Public Affairs and Global Sustainability; Steve Piczon, assistant vice president for Government Affairs, Global Sustainability; Emmylou Belen, JGF director for Engagement and Advocacy; and Marie Angeline Liquigan, senior program manager.

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a network of more than 1,500 stores in 17 countries. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee enjoys the lion’s share of the local market, more than all the other multinational fast food brands in the country combined.

It has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan, with more than 270 international branches in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.