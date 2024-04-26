David Licauco apologizes for snubbing fans

Kapuso actor David Licauco was sorry that he gave some fans the cold shoulder when they asked for a photo op recently.
Licauco, after allowing two fans to have a selfie with him. Immediately rushed to his car and left some other fans hoping to have a photo with him shocked.
When one fan pointed out his behavior on X (formerly Twitter), Licauco admitted his shenanigans.
“May sakit ako niyan beh tapos 1 a.m. na yan hehe sorry po. Bawi ako next time ha (I was sick at the time and it was 1 a.m. Sorry. I will make up for it next time),” he said.
With that he was bashed and some even belittled him as one guy said:
“Eh hindi ka nga kilala ng karamihan, and that includes me hahaha. Sino ba to???? Ano na ba naging kontribusyon neto sa industiya at ekonomiya, aber (Not most people know you and that includes me. Who is this guy? What is his contribution to the industry and the economy)?”
“Sorry, David pero sa totoo lang you could turn them down in a much nicer way, you could always say pasensya na bawi ako next time masama pakiramdam ko. Pero kitang kita kasi na your annoyed and irritated ka (Sorry, David but in truth you could turn them down in a much nicer way. You could always say, maybe next time, I am not feeling well. But you showed that you were irritated),” one guy said.
But there are those who came to defend the actor.
“Annoying kasi kayo! Sa ibang bansa di naman ganyan mga fans ah give these celebs personal space and time. Tao din mga yan napapagod, may bad mood, may sakit, may iniisip. Buti nga nag pa picture pa din yung tao (You are annoying. In other countries, fans are not like that. Give these celebs some personal space and time. They are human, too. They get tired, have bad moods, have ailments and are thinking about something. It’s good he allowed himself to be photographed),” one fan commented.
Michelle Dee follows Oliver Moeller again
Whether on a whim or as a matter of course, beauty queen Michelle Dee followed sporty lawyer Oliver Moeller again on Instagram.
This comes almost right on the heels of Moeller’s introduction as the latest talent of an artist management company.
Dee offered no explanation of her act of unfollowing Moeller on Instagran where she even deleted their photo together.
This was after Dee chose then searchee Moeller in the “EXpecially For You” segment of It’s Showtime.
Not surprisingly, Dee was also mum on how her date with Moeller went, saying “secret” when queried about it.
Dee also had netizens thinking when she recently guested in the segment of It’s Showtime’s, “EXpecially For You” where she articulated her thoughts on what she would do if she caught her partner cheating.
“Kung ako ang nasa posisyon niya, dito ako tatayo,” she said while going to the spot of searchee number 3.
“Sasabihin ko, ay pag nakita kong may pini-flirt ka, thank you, next. Hindi dapat ako option,” she then said.
It could be recalled that Moeller was third searchee when Dee joined the dating search.
Was it her jab at Moeller who is rumored to be interested in Kim Chiu?
Interestingly, Dee was not in the list of celebrities Moeller articulated he wants to work with. His choices were Kathryn Bernardo and Piolo Pascual whom netizens say he resembles.
Anthony Jennings chosen as Philippine ambassador for international film
Can’t Buy Me Love actor Anthony Jennings is overwhelmed after he was chosen the country’s ambassador for the promotional events of the international film Boy Kills World.
“It’s my honor to represent one of the highly anticipated characters in the 2024 action film, Boy Kills World,” he said on an online portal.
“Sobrang excited na ako dahil una tayong makakapanood ng solid na pelikula nito worldwide (I’m so excited because we are the first to watch this solid film worldwide),” he noted.
Jennings’ Snoop Manansala role in Can’t Buy Me Love soared to popularity alongside Maris Racal’s Irene Tiu’s role that netizens called their love team SnoRene.
Already, there is clamor from netizens for a big TV project, which will have them as lead stars now that Can’t Buy Me Love is about to conclude its broadcast.