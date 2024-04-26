Dangerous escalation if Russia joins the war

The Israel strategy was ingenious and well-planned. By bombing an Iranian embassy in Syria, Israel was actually seducing Iran to retaliate. It was a trap. Israel had studied the situation very well. Israel knew the retaliation would fail because there was a powerful coalition made up of the US, UK, France, and even Jordan forming a defense shield to take out the Iranian missiles. Iran was alone against a host of Western nations, including the US. It was a well-studied risk, but it worked.

Now Israel had the excuse to hit back and launch a full-blown retaliation backed by Western powers.

Iran is alone, but Russia will not permit Iran, a key strategic ally that ensures its very own security, to fall to the West. It has no choice but to enter the war, a dangerous escalation towards a full-blown Middle East-wide conflict, where US-NATO will be eyeball-to-eyeball with Russia-Iran.

Iran did not plan well. It had no immediate allies and no defense system against Western nations. Russia was still a fence-sitter, although Putin had warned Biden to stay away, which Biden scoffed at. Now, Iran was open to a full-blown retaliation by a host of Western nations.

Our Lady of Fatima prophesied a great war if man does not change his sinful ways. Is this now that a great war is looming? Pope Francis is frantic in his global campaign for renewed prayers for peace. For him, powerful global prayer is the only way to achieve peace. Let God solve the problem. Leave it in His hands.

Here is a prayer for global peace going viral on social media. It is appropriate for the situation. Say this prayer before you sleep.

Prayer for All Wars to End. Jesus, our Savior, and protector, in your infinite mercy, hear our plea for world peace. We implore you to soften the hardened hearts of those seeking to wage war. Guide them towards reconciliation and forgiveness. Grant us to be the instruments of your love and your peace in our broken world. Amen.

If Israel launches a full-blown missile and drone barrage against Iran, the conflict will graduate to an existential war, meaning the death of one or the other. Israel’s initial targets will primarily be missile and drone silos, nuclear facilities, and the power grid. If these Israel initiatives result in massive power outages, this will be unacceptable to Iran and Russia, and we can expect Russia to enter the picture. If the Iran-Russian response is based on despair, their moves will be unpredictable. Meanwhile, China, a nervous fence sitter, may eventually join the war if hostilities intensify.

Actually, Israel may be thinking of inducing an existential war and even a nuclear war because it feels it is inevitable at this point. And it is better to strike while the iron is hot. Later, the conflict will be bigger and harder to contend with.

This is the author’s speculation. What are the chances for a Middle East-wide war? Perhaps 80 percent? When? The time frame, perhaps, is very soon, depending on how Israel is winning and Iran is losing. As the tide turns in favor of the West, the closer we may be to a full-blown conflict. What are the chances for a nuclear war, perhaps 30 percent? The time frame is unknown — anywhere from a year to five years pessimistically and up to ten years optimistically.

The catalysts to rapid escalation include (1) the helplessness of the US to contain Netanyahu’s utter rage; (2) the US turning a blind eye to Israeli brinkmanship; (3) the level of despair of Iran and Russia; (4) China eventually joining the fray.

Polarization is the catalyst for world wars. In World Wars I and II, the growth of the Axis versus Allies was the preview to total war. For World War III, a nuclear holocaust never before seen, it will be the same – US, NATO, EU, UK, and Sunni Islam on one side, and Russia, China, Iran, and Shiite Islam on the other, minus other smaller players.

Israel and the “chosen people” are biblically at the center of this looming global event. Let us pray.