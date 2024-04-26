DA ‘no comment’ on CA’s GMO verdict

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Friday that it will not issue remarks as of now regarding the recent Court of Appeals (CA) ruling on the commercial production of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), particularly golden rice and eggplant.

“The Department of Agriculture is refraining for the moment from commenting on the CA ruling on the use of genetically-modified organisms. The government’s legal team, led by the Office of the Solicitor General, is exploring legal remedies in relation to the CA order, which could have significant implications for the country’s food security,” their statement read.

“In this light, the DA will opt for prudence and refrain from commenting further on this issue,” it added.

Permit revoked

The Agence France Presse reported on Thursday that the CA “revoked a biosafety permit for commercial production of the rice granted by government regulators in 2021 after 14 opponents filed a challenge.”

The ruling was reported as issued on 17 April.

“By reason of the conflicting scientific views and uncertainties on the risks and effects of Golden Rice and Bt Eggplant, potential severe and grave threats to the welfare of people and the environment arise,” the court decision read, noting that commercial propagation is prohibited “until such time that the concerned respondent government agencies submit proof of safety and compliance with all legal requirements.”

Golden rice, or Malusog rice, is a new type of rice with a significant amount of beta-carotene in its grains, according to the Philippine Rice Research Institute, which is leading the development and deployment of the said GMO in the Philippines in partnership with the International Rice Research Institute.

The DA attached corporation said that when regularly consumed, golden rice can provide at least 30 percent of the estimated average requirement for Vitamin A.