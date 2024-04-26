Cyber-libel raps vs transport leader readied

State prosecutors have recommended the indictment of transport leader Mar Valbuena on two counts of cyber libel over allegations linking Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to alleged corruption.

This after probable cause was established with reasonable certainty of conviction during the preliminary investigation of Valbuena, chairperson of the Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (Manibela).

The Department of Justice in a 17-page resolution said it is set to file charges against Valbuena for two counts of violation of Article 355, in relation to Article 353 of the Revised Penal Code, and in relation to Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The case for grave threats against him was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Valbuena and former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) information officer Jeff Gallos Tumbado had implicated Bautista in an alleged bribery scheme.

Valbuena had cited the claim of Tumbado that former LTFRB chair Teofilo Guadiz III delivered money to Bautista as part of the “ruta for sale” scheme.

Tumbado, however, has since recanted his allegations of corruption, attributing this to “impulse, irrational thinking, and misjudgment.”

The allegations were vehemently denied by Bautista.