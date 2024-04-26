I have never seen such convoluted politics in Davao as we are seeing these days. Former Speaker Bebot Alvarez and his factotum, suspended Gov. Edwin Jubahib, the arch-political adversaries of former President Rodrigo Duterte, have cuddled up to their former nemesis.

This came after the suspension of Jubahib for grave abuse of authority and oppression, which he vehemently denied. In a statement, Malacañang last Monday said the suspension was not a penalty but only to prevent the governor from influencing the investigation.

Jubahib and Alvarez made FPRRD believe the suspension was a gross injustice as the governor, according to the two, was never aware a complaint had been filed against him. It turned out the governor was fibbing as the records of his case were bared later by the complainant, Board Member Orly Amit, and then last Monday by the Office of the President. These included three letters that Jubahib sent to the Office of the President. It was apparent that he was lying all along to Alvarez as he did to Duterte.

For now, it appears that Bebot has mended fences with FPRRD. Moreover, I do not think the former President was amused by the prevarications of Jubahib, as well as by Alvarez playing possum on the factual issues and status of the case that led to the governor’s suspension.

In another unexpected turn of events, the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HnP)party expelled four of its chartered members: Maricar Zamora and Tyron Uy, 1st District representative and vice governor of Davao de Oro, respectively; acting Davao del Norte Gov. De Carlo “Oyo” Uy; and Tagum City Mayor Rey “CO” Uy.

Former Davao de Oro Gov. Arturo “Chiongkee” Uy, one of the pillars of the HnP popularly known as “Papa Gov,” confessed to me that the expulsion of his son Tyron and his brother and nephew hit him like a thunderbolt. He was tending to his durian farm when he heard the news.

Days later, when I checked on him, he was still in disbelief but had sobered up. He had been putting several pieces of the puzzle together and devised what might have triggered the expulsions. He suspected that it might have been a product of devious intrigue that stemmed from the distribution of relief items from varied political groups, handed to Rep. Maricar Zamora and Vice Gov. Tyron Uy, who distributed these to victims of calamities.

If this was the root cause of the expulsion, he said, it was quite unfair as it never occurred to him that intriguers would put political color on civic actions that should be devoid of politics. In fact, he said, he helped in the distribution, including the items VP Sara had sent through him for the victims in Davao de Oro.

Be that as it may, the Papa Gov says the Uys will remain steadfast in supporting the Dutertes. Acting Gov. Oyo Uy confirmed this and enunciated that his service to his political constituents transcends political parties. His father, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, was even more emphatic. In a radio interview, he declared that the recent developments did not diminish his support for the Dutertes.

In the meantime, Congressman Alvarez is facing not one but a magma of complaints accusing him of sedition for calling on the military and police forces to withdraw their support from President Marcos Jr. A probe is underway.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla was quoted as saying: “You don’t trivialize the government. You do not trivialize the stability of a democracy,” adding that the maximum penalty for sedition is death.

For now, Alvarez, who once wielded enormous power and influence as Speaker of the House, is facing the bleakest future in his life and political career. His sidekick, suspended Governor Jubahib, is holed up in the provincial capitol, refusing to vacate the governor’s office. He is still facing another complaint before the Ombudsman, oblivious that, like the fictional characters Lone Ranger and Tonto, their story is ending.