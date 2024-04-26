Comelec vows more transparency in 2025

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday vowed the 2025 automated elections will be more transparent.

“From procurement until the end we will make everything transparent. Expect that we will raise the level of transparency,” Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said during a media forum in Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City.

“Before, our warehouse was not totally open to the public. There were some areas that were not open to the tour. Now, we will open all that. We will also livestream so you can see what we’re doing with the vote counting machines,” he said.

Laudiangco said they will continue with the random manual audit of votes in the 2025 midterm elections, citing its high accuracy rate of 99.97 percent.

He said it is not the Comelec that conducts the random manual audit but independent bodies such as Lente, Namfrel, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountant, Philippine Statistics Authority and teachers.

“So we will see what the technicality issue is, and in the end we would have proved that the counting of the ballots was correct and accurate,” Laudiangco said.