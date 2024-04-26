Comelec: Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba's disqualification 'not yet final'

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) clarified that the disqualification of Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba from the May 2022 elections is not yet final and executory.

"For now, Mamba will remain governor until such time that this will be resolved–if he would file a Motion for Reconsideration or not," Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said in an interview at Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City on Friday.

In a decision issued on Wednesday, the Comelec First Division disqualified Mamba for violations of Sections 2 and 13 of Resolution No. 10747 in relation to Section 261(v) of the Omnibus Election Code, which prohibits the release of public funds for any kinds of public works from 25 March 2022 until 8 May 2022.

The disqualification stemmed from a petition filed by Victorio Casauay against Mamba, Mabel Mamba, and Francisco Mamba, who were candidates for governor, vice-governor, and 3rd district representative of Cagayan province, respectively, in the 2022 national and local elections.

According to Casauay, Mamba used public funds in providing financial aid, scholarship grants, and various transport vehicles to the constituents of Cagayan province during the 45-day spending ban.

"It has prohibition because it was a campaign period, so you cannot use public funds unless you have an exemption from the Comelec," Laudiangco said.

"It's easy to get an exemption from the Comelec if you can prove it were really social services," he added.