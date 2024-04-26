COLEEN GARCIA, DIEGO LOYZAGA ON DOING SEXY SCENES FOR ‘ISANG GABI’

Direk Mac Alejandre revealed that his latest film, Isang Gabi, starring lead stars Diego Loyzaga and Coleen Garcia, will feature scenes where the actors will be wearing nothing but underwear for almost half of the film. This is one reason actress Coleen Garcia almost turned down the project

“Two reasons, one is ‘yung material ay mahirap gawin. Originally kasi ang script nito was sexier. It was originally intended for VivaMax and marami sila binago and heavy drama ang movie kaya nag dalawang isip ako kung kaya ko ba gawin ito. Mabibigyan ko ba ng justice and then another thing si Diego ang kasama ko (laughs) kasi para kaming magkapatid para ko siyang little brother (Two reasons, first, the material is difficult to handle because its original script was sexier, originally intended for VivaMax. They made many changes, turning it into a heavy drama, so I had doubts about whether I could do it justice. And then another thing, I’m working with Diego (laughs) because we’re like siblings, he’s like a little brother to me),” Coleen said.

As for Diego Loyzaga, the awkwardness was felt during the first scenes, but professionalism as actors took over in no time.

“When I look at Coleen, I see Billy. We’ve been friends for the longest time, so there’s a bit of awkwardness, you know, especially during our first scene; the lines were difficult. But it’s our profession at the end of the day,” Diego said.

Coleen also revealed the difference between shooting love scenes then and now.

“The times I did love scenes before it’s more youthful. Ngayon may certain level of maturity kasi and tama naman si direk na huwag tawagin erotic, kasi kapag pinanood mo hindi naman talaga ganun (Now, there’s a certain level of maturity because, and Direk Mac is right not to call it erotic, because when you watch it, it’s not really like that). The presence of the love scene is really needed in the movie,” Coleen revealed.

The movie was written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast, Ricky Lee. Diego revealed that working with the master screenwriter is a great honor for both him and his father (Cesar Montano).

“It’s an honor. Mr. Ricky has worked with my dad several times, and the same goes for Direk Mac. Tapos ngayon katrabaho na namin next generation na and it’s really an honor (Now, working with them, the next generation, it’s truly an honor,” Diego said.

Isang Gabi is showing commercially on 15 May.