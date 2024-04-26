SNAPS

CLEARING THE WAY

LOOK: Several vehicles and pieces of furniture used by street vendors were towed and confiscated by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), led by Gabriel Go and Asst. General Manager for Operations David Angelo Vargas, on Friday, 26 April 2024, in what they consider as “identified alternative routes“ along Panay Avenue, Scout Borromeo, and GMA Drive. This is in preparation for the expected heavy volume of traffic once the retrofitting activities for the Kamuning Flyover start on 1 May 2024. | via Analy Labor