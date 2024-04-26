Chef Robby Goco: Leading the lamb revolution as Phl’s first ‘Lambassador’

f you’re a fan of lamb and wish to cook and enjoy delicious lamb dishes, here are chef Robby Goco’s expert tips on preparing them properly.

“Avoid dry roasting,” said Goco. “Instead, place a small amount of liquid underneath and cover the entire pan with foil. After two to three hours, remove the foil cover and brown the lamb in the oven.”

Goco explained that keeping it covered, with no steam escaping, is crucial for keeping the lamb moist.

“The nice thing about lamb, unlike the tough and gamey goat, is that it’s very delicate with a nice, sweet caramel taste.”

The best part of the lamb, Goco shared, is always the shoulder.

“Of course, for upscale fine dining, it has to be the loin or loin chop that’s typically grilled or roasted. However, personally, I love the shoulder. Being a working muscle, the shoulder is more flavorful. As for the leg, it’s often braised due to its leanness. But, when it comes to home cooking, the shoulder should be the best part -- it offers a more pronounced flavor,” Goco said.

He added: “For shoulder, if it’s nice and thin, you can grill it. It’s really soft. But if you want it super soft, you can simply braise or roast it whole with just salt and pepper and some herbs.

The best herb to use for lamb is “Oregano,” Goco shared. “Rosemary covers the flavor of the lamb. Mint is also good.”

And the best wine to pair lamb with?

“Pinot Noir,” exclaimed Goco. “Though, it also varies depending on how the lamb is prepared. For lighter lamb dishes, consider enjoying them with a nice Riesling or white wine.”