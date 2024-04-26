Chef Ariel Manuel’s Sintá: A culinary odyssey in Tagaytay

Food is like a story, packed with twists and nuances, and triggers emotions. Celebrated Pinoy chef Ariel Manuel is quite a storyteller. If he’s an auteur, then his films are European art-house — familiar but distinctly sophisticated.

At his newly opened posh restaurant called Sintá, located in Tagaytay, one of chef Ariel’s masterpieces is the very French dish -- the Rack of Lamb (a sheep’s rib cage). It’s a cut that is perpendicular to the spine and is French-trimmed.

On the plate are carefully piled “lamb lollipops”— each chop is a single, juicy, tender loin of lamb attached to a slender rib bone. The full, robust, pastoral flavor of lamb meat is seasoned with the crunchy sweet-savory herbes de Provence — a fragrant blend of dried herbs and spices.

The divine pinkish lamb sits atop a creamy and slightly caramel-tinged bitter risotto made from melted roquefort (blue cheese crafted from sheep’s milk) and 40-clove garlic. Suddenly, you are in the south of France, enjoying this divine meal with your French paramour who is about to propose to you.

When we visited Sintá for lunch, it was a bright, fogless afternoon. The Taal lake and the volcano are in full, pristine view. The elegant hotel-like multi-level restaurant, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, with a mezzanine, a deck, garden and a wine cellar, is structured in a way that it would be effortless to see Taal. It feels like Sintá owns Taal. Sintá is Taal’s lover.

The fine-dining restaurant is generally minimalist — dominated by cream colors and furnished with a blend of rustic, wood, terracotta, with a smattering of subtle, modern artwork by Filipino artists (including Leeroy New’s sculpture of an inverted Taal bolted into the ceiling of the main dining hall). It’s like a celebrity’s swanky but cozy summer vacation home, and chef Ariel is your dad indulging your taste for European and Mediterranean cuisine.

For those who avoid alcoholic drinks such as myself, they have a selection of mocktails. I had the Cucumber Spritz (cucumber, lemon, elderflower and tonic water), which I sipped at the high-top table in their tropical-vibe outdoor cocktail area overlooking a postcard-perfect Taal lake, with dense greenery in the foreground.

Finally, we sat down for our feast, an access to chef Ariel’s sought-after food festival.