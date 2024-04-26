‘Charming suburban development’ in Biñan, Laguna

The developer’s foray into the realm of township development signifies not just the expansion of its portfolio, but a reaffirmation to innovation and progress, he said.

“Our aim is clear — to create fully integrated and interactive townships that are poised to stand the test of time, offering enduring value for generations to come,” Ty added.

Meadowcrest, part of the 10 townships under Federal Land Communities, was built with the 15-minute community concept that provides everything within a short 15-minute walk or bike ride: essential ammenities, recreational spaces and a vibrant community. This creates more sustainable, equitable and healthier cities.

Meadowcrest is close by De La Salle University — Laguna Campus, Brent International School Manila, Xavier School Nuvali, St. Scholastica College Westgrove, Ateneo Graduate School of Business, The Medical City and retail destinations such as Solenad NUVALI and the upcoming SM Yulo Premier.

Within Meadowcrest is Hartwood Village, one of the townships first two distinctive villages.

The 11.3-hectare horizontal residential development draws inspiration from the Danish concept of hygge that prioritizes open spaces and pedestrian mobility.

“With its exceptional value proposition, Hartwood Village provides the perfect opportunity for discerning homebuyers to seize one of these coveted lots as more buyers see high investment potential in charming suburban developments in prime locations,” Federal Land president and chief operating officer Thomas Mirasol said.

Hartwood Village offers 110 prime lots ranging from 300 to 542 square meters with an average lot size of 343 square meters. Amenities include a 1.1-hectare central park, a 1,200-square meter clubhouse, pool, multipurpose court, lawn, two linkages and four pocket parks.

Turnover is expected in 2027.