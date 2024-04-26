Cebu Int’l Port gets new crane, gantries

The Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation (OPASCOR) recently installed a brand-new quay crane and two new hybrid rubber-tired gantries at the Cebu International Port.

Cebu Port Authority general manager Francisco Commendador III said the equipment would significantly enhance CIP operations, boosting efficiency and port productivity.

The equipment is in addition to the original five quay cranes and 16 RTGs.

Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime Affairs Elmer Francisco Sarmiento, together with Commendador, CPA Commissioner for Cargo Handling Labor Sector Leo Canares and other CPA officials, conducted a site inspection on 17 April in time for the delivery of the new equipment.

Cebu ports handled 1.84 percent more cargo in 2023 to 67.52 million metric tons, up from the 66.30 million MT in 2022.

Domestic cargo grew 3.3 percent to 53.844 million metric tons in 2023 from 52.131 million MT in 2022.

Foreign cargo sank 3.5 percent to 13.676 million MT in 2023 from 14.172 million MT in 2022.

Imports, which accounted for 87.6 percent of the total foreign cargo, fell 4 percent to 11.973 million MT in 2023 from 12.479 million MT in 2022.

Of the total imports, bulk shipments accounted for 66 percent, or 7.901 million MT, followed by containerized shipments with 29 percent or 3,500 million MT, and breakbulk the rest with 572,016 mt.

Exports grew slightly by 0.6 percent to 1.703 million MT from 1.693 million MT in 2022.

Nine foreign shipping lines called CIP, connecting the terminal to various ports like Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.