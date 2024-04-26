CEB, private school partner for workplace inclusivity, diversity

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced its partnership with The Vanguard Academy to encourage inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.

In order to provide senior high school (SHS) students and young adults with unique abilities through job immersion opportunities, CEB and The Vanguard Academy inked a three-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

CEB Human Resources Officer Chief Flex Lopez said that they believe that everyone deserves equal opportunities to succeed.

By partnering with The Vanguard Academy, they hope to create a more inclusive society where all individuals are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and make meaningful contributions to the workforce.

The Vanguard Academy, a learning institution designed to support students of all abilities, welcomes CEB among its partners.

"With Cebu Pacific and a growing number of local and multinational companies in the Philippines joining the global movement to create more inclusive workplaces, we are inspired to continue preparing many more students for gainful employment," said Ericson Perez, The Vanguard Academy School Head.

The partnership's first batch of interns began their placements recently.

Reflecting on their experience, one intern shared, "It was truly memorable and a dream come true because I got to witness firsthand how an airline company operates. It was also a place where I learned the ropes of office work and had the opportunity to meet and socialize with different people. Most importantly, it was where I felt fully accepted for who I am."

"Cebu Pacific has been a great experience where every Juan is welcome. Just like my family, they welcome anyone in any situation," another intern added.

Over the years, CEB has focused on employee initiatives that promote inclusive environments, celebrate diversity, and cultivate a sense of community.

These initiatives give staff members the encouragement and authority they require to flourish and engage in productive collaboration.

With operations in 35 domestic and 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, CEB is steadfast in its dedication to advancing an inclusive and egalitarian culture both within its workforce and in air travel.