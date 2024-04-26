Cabaral, Mercado lead San Jose netfest 

Ariel Cabaral and Chloe Mercado are poised to showcase their talent as they lead the pack in the highly anticipated San Jose Salt National Juniors Tennis Championships, which kicked off Friday at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City.

Nearly 150 young athletes across nine age categories are competing for top honors and valuable ranking points in the Group 2 tournament.

In the boys’ 18-and-under division, Cabaral faces stiff competition from the likes of Antonio Ng Jr., Jose Santillan and Rueben Otadoy, while Mercado will be challenged by Sandra Bautista, Jana Diaz and Izabelle Camcam in what promises to be an exciting competition for the premier title in the five-day tournament.

Ng, meanwhile, leads the talented pool of players in the 16-and-U category of the tournament. Notable contenders include Julio Naredo, Troan Vytiaco and Zachary Morales.

In the girls’ division, Diaz and Bautista are expected to vie for the top spot, along with Ave Maria Policarpio and Jasmine Sardona.