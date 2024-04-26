CAAP issues notice for runway repair of Tacloban airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the planned runway maintenance, which includes asphalt covering last Wednesday, 24 April 2024,

According to CAAP, this NOTAM is effective for three months, but it can be promptly lifted if the runway repair is completed ahead of schedule.

A public notice was also issued by CAAP Area VIII addressing Tacloban Airport's temporary operating hours, which will be in place from 2 May to 2 August 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., due to the planned runway maintenance repairs.

In public notice, the airport's original operating hours, from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., were shortened, and sunrise-sunset operations will take place while repairs will be carried out at night.

This schedule allows ample time for the asphalt to cure before the first-morning flight traverses the runway.

The repair is also being expedited in anticipation of the onset of the rainy season.

A total of 12 flights per day, operated by three carriers, will be affected by the repair.

Therefore, for additional information or updates on their flights, the public is advised to get in touch with their respective airlines.