Building a greener future: SM Supermalls, DENR, and partners launch “Earth Day Every Day Project”

The Earth Day Every Day Project is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at engaging youth in environmental conservation efforts. It seeks to educate and empower youth on the importance of recycling as students are encouraged to collect plastics within their communities and bring them to designated collection facilities at the nearest SM mall.

SM Supermalls will play a crucial role in tallying and reporting the units of plastics turned in by students every month. Additionally, as a token of appreciation for their dedication, organizing partners will reward the class that accumulates the highest points each month. At the end of the school year, the school with the highest cumulative points will be recognized and rewarded for their exceptional commitment to environmental conservation.

“Here at SM, we strive to weave our dedication to the Earth into every initiative we undertake—from recycling water to repurposing solid waste and embracing renewable energy,” said SM Prime Assistant Vice President Jessica Sy. “This program is more than just a call to action—it’s an adventure! We are challenging students to venture into their communities, collect plastics, and bring them to our collection facilities at an SM mall near them. Together, let’s celebrate Earth Day today, and every day, with actions that speak louder than words.”