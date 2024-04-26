Bong Go graces Super Health Center groundbreaking in Palawan

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Super Health Center in Quezon, Palawan, on Wednesday, 24 April.

Go highlighted these Super Health Centers' critical role in making government healthcare services more accessible at the grassroots level and improving community health. He also stated that these centers aim to close the gap between the government and communities who need support the most, especially in remote and underserved localities.

“Pwede na po rito ang check-up, may Konsulta package ang PhilHealth kasi lahat naman ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng PhilHealth. Dito na ang primary care mula sa Universal Health Care, dito na ang early disease detection para hindi lumala ‘yung sakit,” said Go.

“Madi-decongest ang hospital dahil dito na kayo pwede magpagamot at pati rin manganak. Dental, laboratory, x-ray, ultrasound dito na po. At kung gusto ni mayor sa susunod, ‘pag natapos ito, ay pwede lagyan ng pang-dialysis,” he added.

Go then urged the residents of Quezon to prioritize their health and utilize the new facility once it is fully operational.

“Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyong medikal mula sa gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito lalo na sa mga mahihirap at mga walang ibang malalapitan. Pera naman ng taumbayan ‘yan, ibalik dapat sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng maayos na serbisyong pangkalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

The establishment of this center in Quezon is part of a larger initiative that includes over 700 Super Health Centers being funded nationwide, with 13 located in Palawan, through the collaborative efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and other legislators.

Go also expressed his gratitude to the local government of Quezon for their support and trust in initiatives that help the poor and vulnerable. He specifically thanked Mayor Joselito Ayala, among others.

“This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. I appreciate your commitment to improving the lives of your community members,” he added.

Additionally, Go distributed grocery packs and snacks to barangay health workers present. Some indigents also received shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Go also extended support to those needing medical-related aid. As the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Chair, Go encouraged them to take advantage of the medical assistance programs available in the Malasakit Centers located at Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Culion Sanitarium Hospital in Culion, and Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke's Point.

Under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, DOH-managed and other qualified public hospitals can host Malasakit Centers. These centers aim to provide quicker and more convenient access to medical assistance for those in need. Since its inception in 2018, 163 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting over ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH.

As the vice-chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported infrastructure projects in various areas in Palawan, including constructing multipurpose buildings, improving roads, and installing storm drainage systems. He has also facilitated the acquisition of essential equipment and street lighting projects.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ‘yung pagkakataong ibinigay n’yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go also aided residents in Quezon before attending the gathering of Surigao del Norte Chapter's councilors and vice mayors leagues held in Puerto Princesa City. From Palawan, he flew to Davao City to attend the Philippine League of Government and Private Midwives Inc. 25th Anniversary and Annual General Assembly Opening Ceremony.