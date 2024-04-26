Blackout Drills test grid reliability

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has conducted its annual “Blackout Drills” to upgrade its contingency plans and operations to improve grid reliability. Among the scenarios considered were massive power outages and disturbances, as well as their security ramifications.

The drills are conducted each year separately for the Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao grids in compliance with the Philippine Grid Code. The exercises seek to align the responses of energy sector players in the event of extensive power interruption, the NGCP said in a statement sent to this writer.

Similar to the previous years, the drill, which carried the theme “Fortifying Communication and Coordination in Black Start and Restoration Strategies,” included both tabletop discussions and practical simulation exercises.

“This annual Blackout Drill is crucial for all our stakeholders as it shows preparedness, response efficiency, strong coordination, and public awareness. By fostering shared understanding about the importance of each stakeholder’s role and responsibilities within the system, we can ensure the timely dissemination of critical information to the public, and the continuity of essential services during power grid disturbances,” NGCP said.

The table-top presentations for Visayas, Luzon, and Mindanao were held last 11, 18 and 25 April, respectively.

Among the topics tackled during the table-top presentations were black start services, actual restoration experiences, blackout restoration guidelines and procedures, breakout sessions, and workshops focusing on area-specific blackout restoration highways.

Following the tabletop presentations, a simulation drill was held a week after to replicate an actual blackout scenario.

The activity was attended by stakeholders from the generation sector and distribution sector, as well as representatives from the Department of Energy and Energy Regulatory Commission.