Biggest realtor convention in 2024

Aimed at forging a comprehensive multi-sectoral, multi-disciplinary initiative to boost housing and real estate development in the country, the convention will be held on 16 and 17 May at the Ayala Hall of Makati Sports Club, L.P. Leviste Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City.

Guests of honor and keynote speakers at the convention are DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar for Day 1; Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, chairman of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, as guest speaker in the afternoon of Day 1; Asst. Secretary Marvin Jason Bayang of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economics, as a guest speaker in the morning session of Day 2 (17 May); and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, as the guest speaker in the afternoon sessions on Day 2.

Ma. Loren Sales, NREA executive vice president and convention chairperson, said that the convention’s theme is “NREA: Realizing the Dream of a Thriving Real Estate Industry”.

Red Rosales, NREA national president, announced that NREA, DHSUD and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) are set to sign during the convention a Joint Memorandum Circular strengthening the three institutions’ partnership and operational cooperation behind the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

To encourage the participation of the executives and representatives of local government units (LGUs) in the convention, the DILG issued a memorandum circular to enable LGU leaders’ participation on official time.

“LGUs serve as the main housing project proponents and implementers under 4PH,” Rosales pointed out.

Consultant Imelda C. Magtoto, also the NREA chairperson, informed that participants will gain 12.5 credits in Continuing Professional Development (CPD) to comply with the license renewal of real estate brokers, appraisers and consultants while architect-participants will gain 3.5 CPD credits.

Magtoto also announced the convention topics that will be discussed by invited speakers: “Pasig River Rehabilitation and Other Updates” by DHSUD Usec., Atty. Avelino Tolentino III; “Planado Project Program,’’ by DHSUD Usec Henry Yap; “Vertical Housing Program and Policy Initiatives for 4PH” by DHSUD Usec. Garry de Guzman; and “Regional Development and LGU Process” by DILG Sec. Benjamin Abalos, Jr.

Other topics include “Affordable Housing for OFWs” by Congresswoman Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino; “Future of Communities: Smart Cities and Beyond” by Architect Felino Palafox, Jr.; “Towards Sustainable Communities” by DHSUD Dir. Ma. Lorina Rigor; “Innovations in Housing Technology” by Engineer Christian Camacho of DOST-FPRDI; “Trends and Opportunities in Township Development,” by Andrew Tan, chairperson and president of Megaworld Corporation, among other jampacked topics set to be discussed by formidable speakers in the industry.

Another highlight of the convention is the launching of the NREA Research Center and the NREA Youth Council.

NRC will lead realty industry research initiatives; data gathering, studies and analyses for actionable outputs. NYC, on the other hand, is a platform to harness youth leaders in housing and real estate.

Golf Tournament

Immediately preceding the convention, NREA will hold its annual Chairperson’s Golf Cup on 15 May at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City, with prizes of up to P300,000.

The tournament will be chaired by Adviser Bansan Choa with treasurer Nicole Choa and PRO Christian Mulingbayan as tournament vice chairmen.

The event is also a

fund-raising activity to support NREA’s corporate social responsibility projects.

It also promotes camaraderie among its members, colleagues and friends and aims to achieve a “healthy mind and a healthy body.”

Golf registration fees are P8,500 for each player, inclusive of green fees, golf cart use, food and chance to win big raffle prizes. Meanwhile, convention registration fees are P3,000 for both NREA members and non-members.

Both events are supported by PHirst Park Homes, Inc.; Pag-IBIG Fund; Davies Paint Philippines, Inc.; Merrytown Properties Corporation; Pocket Communities; Emerald Vinyl Corporation; Prime Homes Realty & Development Corp.; National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation; Mapecon Philippines, Inc.; Oak Drive Capital, Inc.; Union Cement Philippines; Central Country Estates, Inc./The Lakeshore; AIDEA, Inc.; Phinma Properties, Inc.; Megaworld Corporation; Duraville Realty & Development Corp.; Hausland Development Corp./Fiesta Communities; SM Development Corporation; E. Ganzon, Inc.; A. Brown Company, Inc.; Golden Haven Memorial Parks and the Department of Tourism.