Belangel stays with Daegu

SJ Belangel signs a two-year deal with Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League.

The former Ateneo de Manila University guard shared the development on social media as he continues his stint in the Korean club.

Belangel averaged 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists as the Pegasus missed the postseason after a 10-20 win-loss record.

"The past season was full of learnings and realizations on and off the court that I can really say that I have grown so much not just by mastering my craft as an athlete but also to be a better and disciplined individual. Malayo pa pero malayo na," Belangel said.