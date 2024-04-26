AMBS, ABS-CBN partner to bring iconic Kapamilya shows and TV Patrol to ALLTV

Advanced Media Broadcasting System and ABS-CBN Corporation team up to officially bring iconic Filipino entertainment programs and relevant news to more audiences via free-to-air channel ALLTV.

Through the content agreements executed during the contract signing ceremonies held at the Brittany Hotel Villar City, ALLTV will host the airing of nostalgic Kapamilya shows under the Jeepney TV brand and likewise simulcast the longest-running primetime newscast in the country, TV Patrol.